BREAKING NEWS

Police: Dad dies trying to save kids swept away by wave at North Carolina beach

Posted On 16 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Police: Dad dies trying to save kids swept away by wave at North Carolina beach https://linewsradio.com/police-dad-dies-trying-to-save-kids-swept-away-by-wave-at-north-carolina-beach/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C.) — A North Carolina father died while trying to rescue his children from rough waters at the state’s Wrightsville Beach, according to police.

Two of Johnny Lee Vann Jr.’s kids were walking on a jetty wall on Sunday afternoon when they were swept off by a wave, Capt. Jason Bishop of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department told ABC News.

Vann was able to rescue one of his children, but when he went back into the ocean for the other child, he couldn’t stay above the water, Bishop said.

Vann was underwater for about 30 seconds before he and the other child were rescued, witnesses said, according to Bishop.

CPR was performed, but Vann, 35, of Durham, could not be resuscitated, Wrightsville Beach town officials said in a statement on Monday.

Vann’s wife, Dawn Vann, told ABC Wilmington affiliate WWAY-TV, “You couldn’t ask for a better person.”

“You could have took anybody else,” she said. “I would’ve preferred to take me than him.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
broken clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 15mph SW
H 81 • L 76
87°
Wed
81°
Thu
87°
Fri
95°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup