Police capture three of four ‘extremely dangerous’ inmates who escaped from Ohio jail

Gallia County Sheriff/Facebook(CARY, N.C.) — Police in North Carolina have captured three of four “extremely dangerous” inmates who escaped from an Ohio jail early Sunday morning.

Brynn K. Martin, 40, Christopher M. Clemente, 24, Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30, were apprehended overnight in Cary, North Carolina, just west of Raleigh, according to Cary officials.

The fourth escapee, 29-year-old Lawrence R. Lee III, was still at large, according to authorities.

The four men broke out of the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis, Ohio, when they overpowered two female corrections officers and forced open a secured door at just after midnight on Sunday.

They men were armed with at least one homemade weapon, a shank and received assistance from at least one person on the outside, investigators said.

They were considered “extremely dangerous,” according to authorities.

Cary police said they were notified by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shortly before 2 a.m. Monday that the four fugitives were believed to be in the area of a Red Roof Inn. Responding officers captured three of the four men without incident, police said.

The trio is currently awaiting extradition to Ohio, authorities said Monday morning.

The fugitives made their escape from the Gallia County facility by gaining access to the administrative wing of the jail, where they stole the keys to one of the corrections officer’s vehicles and drove about a block away, where another vehicle was waiting for them, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin told reporters at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

That vehicle was found later Sunday in Pennsylvania, Champlin said. At the time, Pennsylvania State Police tweeted that they had reason to believe that Clemente was in the area of the Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg.

Authorities said that Clemente was serving time for drug trafficking, while Martin was incarcerated for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property, and McDaniel was serving time for non-support of dependents.

Lee was in jail for assault as well as identity fraud.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of $2,500 per inmate for information leading to their apprehension, Champlin said.

