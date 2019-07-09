BREAKING NEWS

Police: 13-year-old boy loses parts of hands holding firework

Posted On 09 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Police: 13-year-old boy loses parts of hands holding firework https://linewsradio.com/police-13-year-old-boy-loses-parts-of-hands-holding-firework/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — A 13-year-old boy lost parts of both of his hands after trying to set off a firework on Monday, according to police.

The boy was at the Edward Houseman Recreation Center in Philadelphia when, just before 6 p.m., he tried to light a 1/4 stick of dynamite, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

“Initially the explosive device did not explode after the 12-year-old boy lit it and threw it. Then the 12-year-old boy picked it back up because it did not explode. And then when he had it back in his hand, that’s when the device did explode,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

The firework ignited as he held it, partially amputating both hands, said police.

“We believe he lost a finger to one hand and he has severe injuries to the knuckles and palm of his other hand,” Small said.

He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in unknown condition, according to police.

The incident comes one week after a 9-year-old Philadelphia girl picked up an explosive and it detonated in her hands, leaving her with “devastating” and “life-altering” injuries, according to police.

The little girl suffered severe injuries to both hands, cuts and burns to her chest and face as well as burns to her eyes, authorities said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
85°
scattered clouds
humidity: 42%
wind: 8mph NW
H 89 • L 84
83°
Wed
80°
Thu
86°
Fri
86°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup