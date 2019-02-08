BREAKING NEWS

Police: 1-year-old boy shot in the head in Chicago, critically injured

Posted On 08 Feb 2019
sshepard/iStock(CHICAGO) — A 1-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured in Chicago Thursday night, according to police.

The little boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, said Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

The boy, who was not named, was in a parked car with four other people when, at about 5:30 p.m., a car described by police as a dark, older model sedan pulled up next to them, Bown said.

Someone either on foot or from inside that vehicle opened fire at the car, striking the baby, Bown said.

No arrests have been made, she added.

Shootings and murders are down this year in Chicago compared to the same time period last year, according to the Chicago Police Department.

So far this year, the city has seen 134 shootings and 28 slayings, department data show.

At this time in 2018, there were 189 shootings and 53 murders, police said.

