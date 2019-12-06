‘Playmobil: The Movie’ among this week’s new releases

STXfilms(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Playmobil: The Movie — This animation/live-action film, based on the German toy line stars Gabriel Bateman as Charlie, who gets lost in the animated Playmobil universe. His sister Marla, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, then has to go on a quest to find him and bring him home. Along the way, she gets help from a food truck driver, a secret agent and a fairy godmother — voiced respectively by Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe and Meghan Trainor. Adam Lambert provides the voice of the villainous Emperor Maximus. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* The Aeronauts — This thriller, inspired by true events, follows fictional daredevil pilot Amelia Wren and meteorologist James Glaisher, played by Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, respectively, who find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a gas balloon. Rated PG-13

* The Wolf Hour – Set during 1977’s “Son of Sam” murders, a once well-known counter-culture figure, played by Naomi Watts, tries to escape the chaos by shutting herself in her grandmother’s New York City apartment. As fear and paranoia take hold, a parade of visitors arrive at her door, and she must figure out whom she can trust and whether she can find a path back to her former self. Rated R.

* Dark Light – Following her mother’s death and a painful divorce, a woman and her daughter, played by Jessica Madsen and Opal Littleton, return to her family home and discover it’s inhabited by monsters. Not rated.

