Pittsburgh Pirates’ Felipe Vazquez arrested on child solicitation charge

Posted On 17 Sep 2019
Rockard/iStock(PITTSBURGH) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested on Tuesday on charges of child pornography and solicitation of a child.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it began an investigation into Vazquez in August after it received information that the pitcher had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Florida. The victim is now 15 years old, and was allegedly continuing to have a relationship with Vazquez via text message.

Major League Baseball placed Vazquez on administrative leave this afternoon. Sources told ESPN that the league was not immediately launching an investigation of its own, waiting to use the police’s findings in potential discipline against Vazquez.

“We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said.

