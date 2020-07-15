Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies home games to proceed without fans in 2020

Allen Kee / ESPN ImagesBy CARMEN J. COX, ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia sports fans won’t be in the stands watching their beloved Phillies or Eagles when they play at home in 2020. City officials made the call, citing safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Eagles are still going to be allowed to play, although without crowds. The Phillies will continue to be allowed to play, although without crowds,” managing director Brian Abernathy said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

While the city’s health commissioner Thomas Farley said he agrees baseball and football games can safely go on in accordance with safety protocols established by both leagues, he believes adding fans in the stands would increase the heath risk significantly.

“I do not think they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there,” he said, according to the Inquire. “I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not [have] crowds.”

The Inquirer reported Monday that the Phillies would play without spectators at Citizens Bank Park.

The Eagles have not publicly commented, but NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said decisions about fan attendance at games will be made only “on a market-by-market basis.”

