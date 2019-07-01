BREAKING NEWS

Pete Buttigieg's second quarter campaign fundraising swells to $24.8M

Posted On 01 Jul 2019
Sean Rayford/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Largely unknown at the start of the year, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is now proving his power in a crowded contest, with his campaign releasing second quarter fundraising numbers showing over $24.8 million in donations.

In an email to supporters, Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign manager, said, “Pete’s message is resonating with Americans, and it’s proof that we are building an organization that can compete.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s $24.8 million figure came from 294,000 donors, bringing the average donation to $47.42, according an email from the campaign’s national press secretary Chris Meagher.

He says the campaign also rolls into the third quarter of the year with $22.6 million cash on hand.

In total, the campaign has received over 400,000 donations from all 57 states and territories, according to Meagher.

The new amount raised is more than triple what the campaign brought in during the first quarter of 2019 and is likely to be among the largest reported by any of the Democratic candidates for the second quarter. That cycle, Buttigieg raised $7 million, with an average donation of $36.35 from 158,550 donors.

Buttigieg is the first to disclose the fundraising numbers for the second quarter. Sunday, June 30, was the last day for donations to be counted in the quarter’s report.

Connect With Us

