PETA responds to Tiffany Haddish’s pledge to wear fur “until police stop killing black people”

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — PETA is asking Tiffany Haddish to reconsider her recent vow to wear fur everyday until law enforcement stops “killing black people.”

In an Instagram video last week, Haddish related the story of how she received a new fur vest from a fan, which led her to announce a protest against police.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, but I’m about to start protesting,” she said. “I’m going to wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest. So sorry PETA, don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police.”

In the comments section of her post, captured by USA Today, PETA responded to Tiffany’s protest.

“We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals,” the organization wrote. “We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn’t harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all.”

Haddish has yet to respond to PETA’s comment. There is no word on if Haddish is staying true to her protest.

