People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019 is: John Legend

Posted On 13 Nov 2019
Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — John Legend has another victory to celebrate over fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton — he is officially People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

The announcement came during Tuesday’s night’s episode of The Voice, which was certainly made memorable thanks to the shenanigans pulled by 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive, Shelton. 

The country star happily passed over his crown, if the crown was a glittery pair of booty shorts with “VEGOTSMA” emblazoned on the back, that is.

“So ya’ll already came into the show with an EGOT,” began Blake as he clutched the pair of Daisy Dukes in hand, “and then you won The Voice so it became a VEGOT.”  He then handed the glittery shorts over to the stone-faced Legend and proclaimed, “And now, you have… a VEGOTSMA” as the audience and other judges howled with laughter.

Unfortunately for Blake, his creative announcement was outdone by Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The model gloated on Twitter, “my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people‘s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”   

She added, “I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

Teigen then encouraged fans to check out her new Twitter bio, which proudly declares “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

As for how 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive feels?  He says the honor is scary and exciting. 

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me,” He told People when accepting his new title. 

To read John’s full interview and ogle an abundance of hunky photos, pick up People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue when it hits newsstands on November 25.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

