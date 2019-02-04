BREAKING NEWS

People were nuts for Planters, ‘Avengers’, and Bud Light’s ‘Game of Thrones’ ad: Twitter ranks the Super Bowl spots

Posted On 04 Feb 2019
Marvel Studios(ATLANTA) — Twitter has crunched the numbers for Sunday night’s Super Bowl ads, to find out which commercials got people jumping onto the social media platform.

–Twitter called Planters the Big Game’s “MVP.”  The ad, which featured Mr. Peanut hot dogging in his Peanut Mobile, scored the highest percentage of all brand-related Tweets. A sweepstakes had more to do with it than seeing Charlie Sheen and Alex Rodriguez, most likely.

–Verizon scored the most views on a single tweet, with its Peter Berg-directed tribute to first responders.

–The most tweets-per-minute trophy went to that Bud Light/Game of Thrones crossover spot, which saw the beer brand’s knight getting his noggin crushed by the HBO show’s towering Mountain.

–The teaser for Avengers: Endgame was another Big Game winner. The ad, which showed the world in mourning in the wake of Thanos’ climactic finger snap, was the most-retweeted spot of the night. 

–An advertiser that didn’t shell out the $5 million-plus per 30-second going rate for a Super Bowl commercial still managed to benefit from other companies doing so.  Hot sauce brand Frank’s Red Hot pulled off something of an ad-interception on Twitter by attaching its hashtags to every other advertiser’s tweets.

