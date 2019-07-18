BREAKING NEWS

Pennywise returns in new trailer for ‘It: Chapter Two’

Posted On 18 Jul 2019
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Pennywise is back in all of his bloody, pointy-teethed glory in the new trailer for It: Chapter Two.

The sequel to the 2017 adaptation of the iconic Stephen King novel picks up 27 years after the events of the first film, which saw the Losers Club of Derry, Maine successfully defeat the evil clown. Or, at least, that what they thought.

In the trailer, we see the adult versions of the our heroes, played James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader, among others, reunite after Pennywise, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, returns to take revenge.

“For 27 years, I dreamt of you,” Pennywise seethes. “I craved you, I’ve missed you.”

It: Chapter Two opens September 6.

