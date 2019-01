This post was originally published on this site

Political News Pelosi suggests to Trump that SOTU address be delayed until government reopens https://linewsradio.com/pelosi-suggests-to-trump-that-sotu-address-be-delayed-until-government-reopens/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested to President Donald Trump that his State of the Union address, scheduled for later this month, be delayed because of the partial government shutdown.

In a letter to the president, Pelosi proposed the delay because the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security, the agencies designated to provide security for the Jan. 29 event, and have not been funded for 26 days.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th,” Pelosi wrote.

Read the letter here.

The second-ranking House Republican, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, tweeted that Pelosi’s move showed “Democrats are only interested in obstructing.”

This decision makes clear what we already know: Democrats are only interested in obstructing @realDonaldTrump, not governing. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 16, 2019

There was no immediate response from the White House.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.