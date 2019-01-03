Political News Pelosi repeats history, recaptures the speaker's gavel https://linewsradio.com/pelosi-repeats-history-recaptures-the-speakers-gavel/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Nancy Pelosi recaptured the speaker’s gavel Thursday, starting another chapter in her historic career as House Democrats take power in the 116th Congress.

Despite some rumblings of ousting her following the midterm elections, Pelosi clinched the speakership with 220 votes. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received the support of 192 Republicans. Eighteen lawmakers voted for someone else while three more voted “present.”

Moments before the vote, Pelosi told ABC News she was looking forward to swearing in “the most transformative Congress.”

She ignored a question about whether she plans to return to the White House on Friday to confer again with President Donald Trump on ending the partial government shutdown — just one of many battles she’s expected to lead against the president.

Pelosi prepared for the day’s pomp on the House floor with her senior staff, finalizing and rehearsing her gavel speech as she asserts herself as the most powerful woman in the U.S. government. She also greeted her family and guests who’ve come to see her be sworn in herself.

Sixteen members of Pelosi’s family were present for the speaker vote, including granddaughter Bella Kaufman, who jumped up and down with joy — holding hands with the 17-term lawmaker at the Democratic leadership table on the House floor — as her grandmother cast a vote for herself for House Speaker.

To win the speakership, Pelosi, a California Democrat, needed the support of 216 lawmakers, representing a simple majority of the 431 members present and voting Thursday.

Pelosi, 78, first served as House Speaker for four years from 2007 to 2011. Only Frederick Muhlenberg, Henry Clay, John W. Taylor, Thomas Bracket Reed and Sam Rayburn have ever recaptured the gavel after serving as speaker, returning to the minority, and then ascending back to the majority. Rayburn was the most recent to achieve the feat – in 1955.

Pelosi, who lives in Georgetown on the Potomac waterfront at the Washington Harbour, usually rises by 5 a.m. and was up early again Thursday, according to an aide.

She attended a bipartisan congressional prayer service at St. Peter Catholic Church on Capitol Hill before delivering remarks at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation ceremony at Warner Theatre in downtown Washington.

Pelosi sported a pink asymmetrical dress, standing out among hundreds of lawmakers crammed onto the House floor for the vote.

Later Thursday following the speaker’s vote, she’ll participate in the ceremonial swearing-in of Members in the Rayburn Room of the Capitol, posing for pictures with members and their families from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Thursday evening, following votes to end the shutdown, she’ll extend brief greetings at a political event with an Emily’s List celebration at the Hyatt Regency.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.