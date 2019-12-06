BREAKING NEWS

Paula Abdul, Green Day to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020′

Posted On 06 Dec 2019
ABC/Jeff Niera(NEW YORK) — Paula Abdul and Green Day are among the artists who’ll be ringing in the New Year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Both acts are performing on the West Coast portion of the annual December 31 special, which will be hosted from Hollywood by pop and R&B star Ciara.

The West Coast celebration also will feature performances from pop singer Dua Lipa, country artists Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini, indie-pop group SHAED and rappers Salt-N-Pepa and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. The fun gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ryan Seacrest will host additional performances from New York City’s Times Square with co-host Lucy Hale, and lead the traditional countdown to the New Year, while Billy Porter will host from New Orleans, and lead the countdown in the Central Time Zone.

Performers for New York and New Orleans will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeannie Powers

