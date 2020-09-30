BREAKING NEWS

Patrick Mahomes expecting first child with fiancée Brittany Matthews

Posted On 30 Sep 2020
By :
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN ImagesBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — There’s another celebrity baby on the way. This time, its from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews.

The couple, who have been dating since high school, shared their baby news with the world on Tuesday via Instagram posts.

Alongside a snapshot of Matthews, 25, holding a picture of the sonogram with Mahomes hugging her from behind, she wrote, “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The Super Bowl MVP award winner, also 25, shared a closeup of the same photo to his page and kept the caption simple with one red heart emoji.

The baby news comes shortly after Mahomes and Matthews announced their engagement earlier this month.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

