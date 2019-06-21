BREAKING NEWS

Patients mourn dentist gunned down outside office as police search for his killer

Posted On 21 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Patients mourn dentist gunned down outside office as police search for his killer https://linewsradio.com/patients-mourn-dentist-gunned-down-outside-office-as-police-search-for-his-killer/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Newport News Police Department(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) –A Virginia community is in mourning after a local dentist was mysteriously gunned down outside his practice.

Newport News dentist William Trolenberg, 65, was found shot in a parking lot outside his office just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Patients took to social media to express their shock and offer condolences.

As police search for the gunman, local officials held a prayer circle and community walk Thursday afternoon at Deer Park Dental, the dentist’s practice.

“This community is feeling it,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at the prayer circle. “This is a good community, this is a strong community. I learned that just by the neighbors that I talked to yesterday. I learned that just by walking up here and seeing the number of individuals that are here today. That tells me that people care.”

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price added, “We’re gonna do the best we can to apprehend this person.”

Police have released photos of a possible person of interest and are asking the public to help identify him.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
light rain
humidity: 64%
wind: 16mph NNW
H 75 • L 67
77°
Sat
80°
Sun
81°
Mon
75°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup