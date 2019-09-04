BREAKING NEWS

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton broke a world record for catches

Posted On 04 Sep 2019
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton just set a new world record for the most one-handed catches in under 60 seconds.

The NFL star swapped out his No. 1 jersey for head-to-toe white athletic apparel and stepped onto the field at Bank of America Stadium in an attempt to break a series of Guinness World Records titles.

Newton, 30, is entering his ninth professional season and has long claimed he has “the best hands in the NFL” — but now, he has a more official claim to it.

With 51 complete catches, Newton added his name to the top of the title list, which has been previously held by Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Brees, Jarvis Landry and Kirk Cousins.

The Panthers shared the news along with the video on Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the world record set in July.

