Over 100 tires slashed in Orthodox Jewish community, police say

Posted On 12 Aug 2019
ChiccoDodiFC/iStock(LAKEWOOD, N.J.) — More than 100 tires have been slashed in a predominately Orthodox Jewish community in New Jersey in recent days, according to authorities there.

All of the vehicles targeted in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, were owned or driven by Jewish people. The incidents are being investigated as bias crimes, local police told ABC New York City station WABC-TV.

The most recent tire slashings occurred outside homes over the weekend, police told WABC.

Lakewood Township is home to one of the world’s largest yeshivas.

