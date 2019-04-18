BREAKING NEWS

Oprah Winfrey gets candid about her first Mother’s Day without her mother Vernita Lee

Posted On 18 Apr 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Oprah Winfrey gets candid about her first Mother's Day without her mother Vernita Lee https://linewsradio.com/oprah-winfrey-gets-candid-about-her-first-mothers-day-without-her-mother-vernita-lee/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

(NEW YORK) — CBS Photo Archive / ContributorOprah Winfrey is opening up about Mother’s Day and what it means to her now that her mother Vernita Lee has gone home.

This will be my first Mother’s Day on earth without a mother,” she writes in the May issue of O Magazine. “Many of you already know what that feels like. It’s a reckoning with your own mortality. For me it’s neither lonely nor sad – just an undeniable marker of the passage of time. Time spent. Time remaining. And how precious every moment is.”

Lee died at her home in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving at 83. Winfrey says even now she can still distinctly remember the last words she spoke to her mother before she passed. 

“I know it must have been hard for you as a 17-year-old pregnant, scared girl in Mississippi,” Winfrey recalls. “Many people no doubt told you to get rid of that baby. To have an abortion or give me away. But you didn’t. And for that I thank you. I know you did the best you could with what you had. And for that I thank you. And look how it all turned out.”

Winfrey says that even with the “complicated relationship” she had with her mother, she’s thankful for their relationship and acknowledges just how important it was to her development as an adult.

“Of the many relationships we have in life, few make as profound an impact as the one we share with our mother,” she writes. “That connection, whether strong or strained, influences who we become in countless ways. It teaches us how to be — or how not to be — adults, partners and parents to our own children.”

The May issue of O, The Oprah Magazine hits newsstands nationwide on April 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
50°
overcast clouds
humidity: 66%
wind: 18mph ESE
H 52 • L 51
63°
Fri
63°
Sat
61°
Sun
65°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup