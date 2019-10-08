Entertainment News Oprah Winfrey donates $13 million to Morehouse college https://linewsradio.com/oprah-winfrey-donates-13-million-to-morehouse-college/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

OWN(ATLANTA) — Oprah Winfrey is continuing to give back to HBCUs in a major way.

After donating more than $1 million to the United Negro College Fund for scholarships to historically black colleges last month, Winfrey is now offering her financial support to another historical establishment.

On Monday, Morehouse College announced Winfrey had donated $13 million to her scholarship program at the institution, topping the $12 million donation she made to the Atlanta college 30 years ago. The new contribution now pushes Winfrey’s total investment to $25 million, which is the largest endowment in the college’s history.

After meeting 47 of her Oprah Winfrey Scholars, whom she referred to as “sons,” Winfrey explained why she felt compelled to help the students.

“I understand that African-American men are an endangered species,” she explained. “They are so misunderstood. They are so marginalized.”

“Where and when I can lend support to try to change that image, I do,” she continued. “That is what Morehouse is doing. It is saying ‘This is who we really are.’”

The college also presented Winfrey with a painting of her likeness, which she reposted on her Instagram along with a video from the event, during which she received roses from her scholars.

“Spent a day marinating in black excellence with these gorgeous, promising, young men at @morehouse1867,” she wrote.

“They honored me with roses, a song, and a portrait for a scholarship fund I set up 30 years ago. Can’t wait to see what they do with their future.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.