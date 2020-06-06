Oprah Winfrey announces ‘OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here?’ 2-night special amid civil unrest

Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey, along with the Oprah Winfrey Network, will host a global 2-night special OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? in response to the country’s current state of civil unrest following the death of Geroge Floyd.

The special hopes to shed some light and “offer insight” through discussions on how the country can move forward. Winfrey and some of her A-list colleagues will provide “tangible plans” to answer questions like “What matters now?” and “What matters next?”

In a statement, Winfrey explained how the idea for the special came about saying, “I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here. I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

Joining the longtime talk show host for the powerful conversations including politician Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Award-winning director Ava DuVernay, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Part 1 of the OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? special will air on Tuesday, June 9 with Part 2 following on Wednesday, June 10. It will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network, all of Discovery’s channels, as well as online via OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

