BREAKING NEWS

One killed, seven injured after tour bus crashes off California highway

Posted On 19 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS One killed, seven injured after tour bus crashes off California highway https://linewsradio.com/one-killed-seven-injured-after-tour-bus-crashes-off-california-highway/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

kali9/iStock(SHANDON, Calif.) — At least one person was killed and seven others injured when a tour bus crashed off a California roadway late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred not long after the bus departed from a concert venue in the city of Paso Robles, where country and gospel singer Josh Turner performed Wednesday night. The eight people on board the ill-fated bus were part of Turner’s road crew, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), which sent crews to the scene.

Turner and his band were traveling on different buses and were not injured in the incident, Cal Fire said.

The bus veered hundreds of feet off the highway and down a deep embankment near the small town of Shandon, according to the San Luis Obipso Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear where the bus was headed or how it crashed.

In addition to the one fatality, five people sustained “moderate” injuries” while two others suffered “major” injuries, Cal Fire said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
57°
few clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 8mph ENE
H 63 • L 60
76°
Fri
79°
Sat
79°
Sun
76°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup