BREAKING NEWS

On National Pizza Day, NYPD and Chicago police take friendly beef to Twitter

Posted On 09 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS On National Pizza Day, NYPD and Chicago police take friendly beef to Twitter https://linewsradio.com/on-national-pizza-day-nypd-and-chicago-police-take-friendly-beef-to-twitter/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

LauriPatterson/iStock(NEW YORK) —  Chicago Police trash talked New York pizza on Twitter.

Then it got really crusty.

Cops in the Windy City reignited the age-old debate on Wednesday, tweeting, “Saturday is #NationalPizzaDay. How will you celebrate, Chicago? Deep dish, or ol’ fashioned thin crust? Either choice beats New York-style slices. Like/RT if you agree.”

The Twitter battle heated up leading up to Saturday, which is National Pizza Day.

The New York Police Department wasted no time in setting them straight, tweeting: “We recognize the slice of pizza on the right, but what’s the one on the left? Is there pasta in it?”

“That was almost as cheesy as a South Side deep dish. ALMOST,” Chicago police said.

The back and forth did get cheesier. Literally.

Eventually, even Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin jumped in to respond to the NYPD and ask: “Shall I send a dragon?”

Chicago Police responded, politely, but with a burn, “No thank you, good sir. In case you haven’t heard, Winter is already here.”

But New York just responded with a gif of King Joffrey choking.

Both sides took a bite of the opposing team’s pies because every great battle requires sacrifice.

On Saturday, four Chicago cops sampled some New York slices — outside the U.S. Pizza Museum, no less.

The verdict?

“It’s all right, but it’s not Chicago,” he said. “Sorry.”

But the NYPD, being New Yorkers, couldn’t let that be the last word.

On Friday afternoon, a group of cops tasted a Chicago pie outside of Manhattan’s Lincoln Center.

“A little soft. Like your baseball team,” one New York cop taunted.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
27°
clear sky
humidity: 52%
wind: 7mph WNW
H 26 • L 24
33°
Sun
32°
Mon
36°
Tue
46°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup