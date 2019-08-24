Sports News Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn gets engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban https://linewsradio.com/olympic-skier-lindsey-vonn-gets-engaged-to-nhl-star-p-k-subban/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Instagram/@lindseyvonn(NEW YORK) — Olympian Lindsey Vonn said she was starting a new life after retiring from skiing competition earlier this year. On Friday, that next step began with getting hitched.

NHL star P.K. Subban proposed to Vonn — and she accepted, of course. They announced the news in an Instagram video.

“So he finally popped the question,” Vonn says in the video. “I said, ‘yes.'”

“You’re locked down, so you can’t call him or text him anymore, ladies.”

Subban joked in the video that Vonn was “up for the Norris,” referring to the Norris Trophy, the NHL award for the league best defenseman each year. Subban actually won that very award in 2012-13.

The two have been dating for about a year, according to several media reports.

The 34-year-old Vonn went to four Olympics, but won just one gold medal and two bronzes. Her dominance mostly came on the World Cup circuit, where she won a record eight titles in the downhill and set the all-time record for women’s World Cup victories with 82. She won 43 downhill competitions and 28 Super-G events, her top two disciplines.

Vonn also won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award in 2010.

She retired following the 2019 Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden, saying her body could no longer take the toll of the sport. She missed all of 2014, including the Sochi Olympics, after tearing her ACL. Knee injuries hampered her for much of her career.

Subban is a star in his own right. The 30-year-old from Toronto emerged as a top defenseman with the Montreal Canadiens over the course of seven seasons, before being traded to the Nashville Predators in June 2016. The three-time All-Star was traded again this offseason to the New Jersey Devils.

He is also an Olympian, winning gold with Team Canada in the 2014 Olympics in Russia.

Vonn is no stranger to high-profile romances. She dated Tiger Woods for two years before splitting in 2015.

This will be Vonn’s second marriage. She married former U.S. ski team member and Olympian Thomas Vonn in 2007. They divorced in 2013, though she’s continued to use her married name.

