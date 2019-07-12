BREAKING NEWS

Oklahoma City Thunder trade Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets in blockbuster deal

Posted On 11 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Oklahoma City Thunder trade Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets in blockbuster deal https://linewsradio.com/oklahoma-city-thunder-trade-russell-westbrook-to-houston-rockets-in-blockbuster-deal/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Joshua Gateley/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade point guard Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and a package of draft picks, ESPN reports.

The blockbuster move reunites Westbrook with former Thunder teammate James Harden in Houston. Oklahoma City had been working with Westbrook to complete a trade since last week when they traded star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and decided to enter a rebuild.

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets were Westbrook’s preferred destination.

The Thunder will receive Houston’s first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2026, as well as the right to swap first-round picks in 2021 and 2025.

Combined with the haul they got for George, the Thunder now have seven first-round selections — in addition to their own — between now and 2026.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
72°
moderate rain
humidity: 94%
wind: 11mph SSW
H 75 • L 73
83°
Fri
85°
Sat
84°
Sun
82°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup