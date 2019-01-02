Sports News Ohio State beat Washington 28-23 in Meyer's Rose Bowl finale https://linewsradio.com/ohio-state-beat-washington-28-23-in-meyers-rose-bowl-finale/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Harry How/Getty Images(PASADENA, Calif.) — Urban Meyer is ending his tenure as Ohio State’s coach a Rose Bowl champion.

The fifth- ranked Buckeyes held off No. 9 Washington 28-23 with a thrilling comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

After the confetti flew , the Buckeyes gathered around Meyer for one last celebration of their coach. He is walking away after going 83-9 at Ohio State with one national championship, three Big Ten titles and this Rose Bowl victory.

Last month, Meyer cited his health as his decision to step down. Meyer refused to reflect publicly on his career during the month since he announced his plans.

Sophomore Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Haskins could be the first quarterback drafted if he leaves, and he’s just one key contributor who must be replaced.

Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Ryan Day will step to become the 25th head coach in the program history. In August of 2018 he was named acting head coach when Meyer was placed on administrative leave after alleged domestic violence incidents against then-fired assistant coach Zach Smith were made public. Day won all three games he coached in Meyers absence.

