Ohio Primary Results

Based upon the analysis of the vote, ABC News can project Joe Biden will win the Ohio Democratic primary.

The mail-in voting period for Ohioans ended Tuesday and limited in-person polling places were available for voters until 8 p.m.

State Significance

Ohio, a key 2020 battleground and under Republican leadership, was the first state to cancel its in-person primary and move to conducting its election almost entirely by mail in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 2 million people have cast their ballot as of Tuesday morning.

In 2016, Clinton won the primary by 14 points over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT. On the Republican side. former Ohio Gov. John Kasich won the primary.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

