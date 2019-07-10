BREAKING NEWS

Officials investigating whether man died when crushed by car during earthquake

Posted On 10 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Officials investigating whether man died when crushed by car during earthquake https://linewsradio.com/officials-investigating-whether-man-died-when-crushed-by-car-during-earthquake/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

SteveCollender/iStock(PAHRUMP, Nev.) — Officials in Nevada are investigating whether a man crushed to death by his own SUV may have died as a result of last Thursday’s earthquake centered in Southern California.

A 56-year-old man from Pahrump, Nevada, was found underneath his vehicle after going missing for six days, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The man was apparently working under the vehicle when the earthquake struck last Thursday morning at about 10:30 a.m. local time.

“Based on preliminary timing and circumstances at the scene, the Nye County Sheriff’s investigation reveals that this death may be the result of the vehicle falling off the jacks on July 4th during the earthquake,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The man, who has not been named by authorities pending notification of family, was last seen at a gas station in town on July 3. When authorities arrived at the man’s home he was found under the Jeep.

“The vehicle that the male was pinned under had been jacked up safely and based on the positioning of the body and the tools found at the scene, the male appeared to be working on the vehicle at the time of his death,” Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Adam Tippets said.

No one was believed to have been seriously injured in last week’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

Pahrump is in an extremely rural part of Nevada, about 120 miles from Ridgecrest, California, where the earthquake’s epicenter was located. The quake could be felt as far as way as Las Vegas, however, about 60 miles east of Pahrump.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing and further information would be released once it is finished.

The earthquake turned out to be a foreshock ahead of Friday evening’s 7.1 magnitude quake. No one was seriously injured in that quake.

The 6.4 earthquake was the largest the area had felt in 20 years, topped by the quake one day later that equaled the 7.1 magnitude Hector Mines earthquake in 1999.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
69°
mist
humidity: 100%
wind: 5mph NNW
H 73 • L 70
80°
Thu
86°
Fri
85°
Sat
83°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup