BREAKING NEWS

Oakland Athletics executives to meet with Kyler Murray

Posted On 13 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Oakland Athletics executives to meet with Kyler Murray https://linewsradio.com/oakland-athletics-executives-to-meet-with-kyler-murray/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A group of executives from the Oakland Athletics will meet with Oklahoma Quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday in hopes of persuading him to pursue a professional baseball career, sources told ESPN.

The Athletics drafted Murray with the ninth pick in last year’s MLB draft and gave him a $4.66 million dollar signing bonus. Part of the deal allowed Murray to play one more season of college football with the Sooners.

In 2018, Murray won the Heisman trophy after leading the team to the College Football Playoff.

He has until Monday to decide whether or not he wants to declare for the NFL draft.

If Murray decides to play in the NFL he would be the shortest quarterback since Doug Flutie, who retired in 2005.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
31°
broken clouds
humidity: 48%
wind: 14mph N
H 31 • L 28
32°
Mon
35°
Tue
39°
Wed
30°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup