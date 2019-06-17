O.J. Simpson denies he’s Khloe Kardashian’s father: “She’s not mine”

BREAKING NEWS

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images(LAS VEGAS) — O.J. Simpson opened a Twitter account for the first time over the weekend and then used it to shoot down a longstanding rumor that he’s Khloe Kardashian’s father.

 

The former football star says that someone pretending to be his manager, Norman Pardo, originally circulated the false story.

 

The man listed on Khloe’s birth certificate as her father — the late Robert Kardashian — was one of O.J.’s attorneys during O.J.’s infamous 1995 murder trial, in which he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

 

“Khloe, like all the girls I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be, if he was here, but the simple facts of the matter is, she’s not mine,” Simpson says in a Twitter video.

 

He also stated that he was never involved with Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, who remarried after Kardashian’s death.

 

“Never — and I want to stress never in any way shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” O.J. says. “So all of these stories are just bogus, bad, you know, tasteless.”

 

In separate video, O.J. says, “For years, people have been able to say whatever they want about me with no accountability, but now I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight.”  

 

His Twitter account already has over 660,000 followers, and 20 million views.

