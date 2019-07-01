BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic opens Wimbeldon with victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber

Posted On 01 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Novak Djokovic opens Wimbeldon with victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber https://linewsradio.com/novak-djokovic-opens-wimbeldon-with-victory-over-philipp-kohlschreiber/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images(LONDON) — There were no first round jitters Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

The previous year’s champ traditionally opens the Wimbledon action on center court, which can undoubtedly add to a player’s nervousness. But Djokovic took the challenge in stride, launching tournament play against Philipp Kohlschreiber Monday and beating the 35-year-old German in straight sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

After the match, Djokovic, 32, spoke about his nerves going into the first round.

“I’m a human being as anybody else, you know, I do feel nerves and at the same time I had a great quality tennis player across the net who is very dangerous. I lost to him earlier this year,” he said.

The two-week tournament will also see the return of Andy Murray — back this time in Men’s Doubles play, following a serious hip problem. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set up for a potential semi-final confrontation, while Serena Williams is placed in what is said to be the toughest quarter of the Women’s field.

Live daily coverage of The Championships – Wimbeldon begins at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Click here to view the ESPN Wimbeldon scoreboard.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
83°
few clouds
humidity: 39%
wind: 11mph NNW
H 84 • L 82
82°
Tue
85°
Wed
82°
Thu
80°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup