‘Nothing’ to indicate Epstein death was not a suicide: Attorney General William Barr

Posted On 21 Aug 2019
ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that ongoing investigations into the death of Jeffrey Epstein have not produced information that contradict the medical examiner’s determination that Epstein died by suicide.

“I have seen nothing that undercuts the finding of the medical examiner that this was a suicide,” Barr told reporters, following a roundtable at a Dallas boxing gym where he was promoting the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. “Epstein’s death, I think we will see, was a suicide and I do think there are some irregularities at the [Metropolitan Correctional Center].”

Barr said that the DOJ, FBI and Inspector General investigations into Epstein’s death are, “well along,” but added that there have been some unanticipated delays.

“A number of the witnesses are not cooperative,” Barr said. “A number of them required having union representatives and lawyers before we could scheduled interviews.”

Barr added that he expected he will “soon” be able to provide initial results of the investigations to Congress, as well as to the general public.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

