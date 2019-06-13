BREAKING NEWS

Northeast expecting heavy rain as West finally begins cooling off

Posted On 13 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Northeast expecting heavy rain as West finally begins cooling off https://linewsradio.com/northeast-expecting-heavy-rain-as-west-finally-begins-cooling-off/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — In parts of Georgia and South Carolina, more than half a foot of rain has fallen in the last 24 to 48 hours and caused flash flooding.

Downtown Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday got more than 4 inches, a new record that flooded the streets.

The storm system that delivered the heavy rain to the Southeast is making its way up the coast on Thursday, with heavy rain likely in Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

The storm is forecast to move into Maine around rush hour. Behind this now-coastal storm, a cold front will move out from the Midwest and deliver even more rain, possibly thunderstorms, to the Northeast by the evening.

That system should move out of the Northeast by Thursday night, with a pleasant Friday expected for most major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Much of the West is finally cooling down after more record highs were posted on Wednesday, including 112 degrees in Phoenix, 98 in Portland, Oregon, and 95 in Seattle.

Highs Thursday for many cities will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than on Wednesday, but heat will linger in cities including Phoenix and Las Vegas.

By Friday, slightly cooler weather finally should reach even Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
59°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 87%
wind: 10mph E
H 62 • L 60
67°
Fri
79°
Sat
82°
Sun
83°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup