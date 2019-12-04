Northeast digs out from monster storm: Over 2 feet of snow buries towns in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont

JonathanLesage/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Northeast is digging out from a monster nor’easter that dumped over two feet of snow onto towns in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Schaghticoke, New York, and Fitchburg, Massachusetts, are each buried under 27 inches of snow.

Woodford, Vermont, saw 26 inches while East Hawley, Massachusetts, recorded 24 inches.

Public schools were closed in Boston Tuesday as 5.9 inches of snow buried the city streets.

As many citizens utilize #bikelanes year-round in the @CityOfBoston, PWD dedicates equipment each storm to ensure our riders have a clear, safe lane of travel. Video below of the Commonwealth Avenue Bike lane being cleared. #bosnow pic.twitter.com/GQHNtCatHn — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) December 3, 2019

#MAtraffic: #MAsnow crews at 8am total 2,795 as snow response continues and roads remain wet to slush, snow-covered. #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/cs1bB1pBg4 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 3, 2019

While most people are staying inside, Pam Hickey took her three dogs to play in the fresh snow in a Boston park.

“It’s great to get out here and get some fresh air and run around,” she said. “It’s magical. It’s so beautiful.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker asked residents commuting in the eastern part of the state Tuesday to build-in extra time and consider public transportation.

State police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire also reminded drivers to remove snow and ice from their cars before hitting the road.

Thank you to all our @BPSCustodians braving the winter conditions to make sure students and staff are safe when they return to school tomorrow! https://t.co/yqAAEQu9eN — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) December 3, 2019

Before moving into New England, this nor’easter first struck New York state on Monday.

Albany, New York, is covered in 22.6 inches of snow — the biggest snowstorm there since 1993.

By Tuesday night the storm will move into Canada, leaving lingering snow in Maine.

Behind this nor’easter will be some lake effect snow along the Great Lakes Wednesday and Thursday. Areas south of Buffalo could get three to six inches of snow.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More