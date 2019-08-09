WORLD NEWS North Korea launches two more projectiles into Sea of Japan https://linewsradio.com/north-korea-launches-two-more-projectiles-into-sea-of-japan/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/rss.xml

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korea has fired two more unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday.

The projectiles were reportedly fired from the northeastern city of Hamhung. South Korean military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches.

This is the fifth missile launch in recent weeks from North Korea.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

