Entertainment News No joke: 'Joker' takes the top prize at Venice Film Festival https://linewsradio.com/no-joke-joker-takes-the-top-prize-at-venice-film-festival/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved/Nikos Tavernise (VENICE) — Todd Phillips’ origin film, Joker, which has been generating a lot of buzz following its premiere the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, took home the top prize, the Golden Lion.

The honor is a rarity for a major Hollywood film and unprecedented for a superhero-adjunct property — and puts the film as an early Oscar frontrunner.

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime, also stars Robert De Niro as a late-night talk show host. Deadpool 2 and Atlanta star Zazie Beetz also stars, as does Glow‘s Marc Maron and Beetz’ Altanta co-star Brian Tyree Henry. The movie opens nationwide October 4.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.