Entertainment News No joke: Jared Leto literally lost his head https://linewsradio.com/no-joke-jared-leto-literally-lost-his-head/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Jared Leto made quite the impression at the Met Gala back in May, when he brought a replica of his own disembodied head to the annual star-studded event.

Unfortunately, he seems to have misplaced his rather unique accessory.

Speaking to GQ, the Suicide Squad star and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman reveals that he has “no idea” what happened to the noggin.

“I think someone may have stolen it,” Leto says. “If anyone out there finds it, bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.