No active shooter at mall in Boca Raton, Florida, police say

Posted On 13 Oct 2019
iStock(BOCA RATON, Fla.) — There is no active shooter at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, Florida, according to police.

Officers responded to the mall after receiving reports of a shots fired Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Boca Raton Police Department.

Police asked residents to avoid the area and shelter in place.

A video posted to Twitter shows multiple police officers walking toward the mall as alarmed shoppers hurry toward the parking lot.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

