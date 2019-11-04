BREAKING NEWS

NJ investigators search for clues in disappearance of 25-year-old woman

Posted On 04 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office(NEW YORK) — Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a 25-year-old woman who vanished last week.

Stephanie Parze was last seen at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey, on the night of Oct. 30, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Speaking to New York City ABC station WABC-TV, Parze’s parents said their daughter was leaving a family gathering that night and was supposed to call or text them when she arrived home, but they never heard from her. She didn’t show up to work the next day.

The family told WABC that it appears Parze had made it home because her phone was found inside and her car was in the driveway.

Little else is known about her mysterious disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
52°
broken clouds
humidity: 53%
wind: 8mph S
H 55 • L 54
59°
Tue
54°
Wed
57°
Thu
54°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup