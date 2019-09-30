Nine workout moves Tom Brady does to stay in all-star shape that you can do, too

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — It takes a lot to be Tom Brady.

From a strict diet that nixes nitrates to a workout plan that’s all about sustainability, ABC News’ Good Morning America wanted to find out just how the NFL star stays a pro at 42.

“The TB12 method is a little unique compared to your traditional training method. It’s all about sustainability,” said Matt Denning, one of the trainers at TB12. “That way, you can either play football at 42 years old or you can just go on a hike during the weekend.”

Brady developed the TB12 method with long-time fitness partner Alex Guerrero. Their program has made its way from the football stadium and into Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

The fitness facility is all about sustainability and gives everyone a taste of what it’s like to train like Brady.

“Tom and his long-time fitness partner Alex Guerrero developed this training program to highlight how functional we can do strength conditioning,” Denning explained. “He uses all resistance band training to achieve your peak performance.”

Demonstrating some of the signature moves Brady and Guerrero developed, Denning showed GMA just what it takes to get a body like Brady.

1. Squat to a row

How to do it: Clip a resistance band to chest height and hold both handles in your hands. Take a step back so there’s tension on the band. Then squat down with your arms extended, and then drive up through your glutes and pull the resistance band in. Repeat for 20 seconds.

What it does: “This generates ground protection while keeping your core engaged,” said Denning.

Pro tip: Pick up the pace and squeeze your butt at the top.

2. Single leg stability chest press

How to do it: Clip a resistance band to chest height. Standing on your right side, press the right arm and left leg out and come back in. Press in and out for 20 seconds or until your form starts to breakdown and repeat on the left side.

What it does: “This works your core and glutes,” Denning said.

Pro tip: Keep all your energy in your core.

3. Core rotation

How to do it: Keeping the resistance band at chest height, hold with both hands. Extend your arms over from right to left and extend your hips while you move. Continue for approximately 20 seconds and repeat the movement going left to right.

What it does: “Works on disassociation between the trunk and the hips so you’re nice and stable through your hips and lumbar spine, and generating force through abdominals,” said Denning.

Pro tip: Don’t let your hips move and rotate through the trunk.

4. Lat pull-down

How to do it: Keeping glutes engaged and your stomach tight, start with the resistance bands as high overhead as you can, and pull down both bands towards your pockets and then release back up.

What it does: “This works the back of your shoulders,” according to Denning.

Pro tip: If you pull and your core is not engaged, the resistance bands will pull you forward.

5. Split squat

How to do it: Start with the bands right up to your shoulders and stagger your stance, drop your back knee down to the ground and lift back up. Continue for 20 seconds and switch sides.

What it does: “Lateral exercise to work on the lower extremity strength,” said Denning.

Pro tip: Make sure your front knee doesn’t extend over your toes.

6. Resisted push-up

How to do it: Start with the band around your back and get into a high push-up position. Keeping your feet shoulder-width apart and then go into a push-up. Keep going quickly for about 20 seconds.

What it does: “This works on core and hip stability but also works your pecs,” Denning said.

7. Resisted squat

How to do it: Step both feet inside of the band and pull the band up to your shoulders so you’re in a front squat position. Sit down and drive up for 20 seconds and rest.

What it does: “This is a glute-centric exercise,” said Denning.

Pro tip: Generate all the force from your glutes, making sure your hips come all the way forward.

For recovery

8. Pliability vibrating roll

Roll out your calf to make sure the muscle tissue is pliable, i.e., long and soft, which makes for effective muscles. The muscle should fully relax and then fully contract. Roll up to the back of the heel and up to the knee. Spend more time on tight spots.

9. Pliability vibrating sphere

Roll out your shoulder by standing against a wall and extending out your arm in front you, then turning it back toward the wall while the ball is placed behind your shoulder.

