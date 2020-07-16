Nick Cannon calls out “deceptive” ViacomCBS after firing over anti-Semitic comments

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Nick Cannon is speaking up after he was fired from ViacomCBS over his alleged “anti-Semitic” and “hateful” speech on his YouTube podcast.

On Wednesday, Cannon addressed the termination in a lengthy statement on his Facebook page, while making a few claims about the “deceptive” media company that owns MTV.

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” he wrote.

“Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked [sic] to make an example of an outspoken black man. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community.”

The Masked Singer host added, “They have been mistreating and robbing our community for years, underpaying talent on their biggest brands like Love & Hip Hop, all of BET programming and of course, Wild ‘N Out.”

In a statement to Deadline on Tuesday, ViacomCBS announced it was cutting ties with Cannon over what he described as “uncomfortable conversations” with ex-Public Enemy rapper Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin about “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Nick claimed that ViacomCBS “chose to recently ban all advertisements that supported George Floyd and Breonna Taylor who we are all still seeking justice for,” and said his request “to have a conversation of reconciliation and actually apologize received no response.”

“But like the great Shirley Chisholm, ‘I am unbossed and unbought and unbothered.'”

Along with an apology, Nick demanded full ownership of the “billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that [he] created” and calls for an end to “the hate and back-door bullying.”

Meanwhile on Instagram, Diddy invited Cannon to come on over to his “Black-owned company,” RevoltTV, writing, “We are for our people first! For us! By Us! Let’s go!”

