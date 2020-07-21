NFL, players agree to coronavirus testing protocols

EricVega/iStockBy ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — NFL players and the players’ union have been at odds about how to safely bring athletes into training camps amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now the league and its players have agreed to coronavirus testing protocols, following a social media blitz by some of football’s biggest names blasting the league’s plan for opening training camps.

According to the new agreement, players will be tested everyday for the first two weeks of training camp. Players will be tested every other day after the first two weeks. Additionally, daily testing will resume if the positivity rate rises to 5%.



