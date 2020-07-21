BREAKING NEWS

NFL, players agree to coronavirus testing protocols

Posted On 21 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0

EricVega/iStockBy ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — NFL players and the players’ union have been at odds about how to safely bring athletes into training camps amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now the league and its players have agreed to coronavirus testing protocols, following a social media blitz by some of football’s biggest names blasting the league’s plan for opening training camps.

According to the new agreement, players will be tested everyday for the first two weeks of training camp. Players will be tested every other day after the first two weeks. Additionally, daily testing will resume if the positivity rate rises to 5%.

Watch the full report from ABC News below:

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup