BREAKING NEWS

NFL plans to use player and puck tracking technology next season

Posted On 25 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News NFL plans to use player and puck tracking technology next season https://linewsradio.com/nfl-plans-to-use-player-and-puck-tracking-technology-next-season/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

skynesher/iStock(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — The NHL will track player and puck movement next season, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday from All-Star Weekend in San Jose.

Currently, the NFL is the only pro sports league in North America that uses wearable tracking technology.

It’s unclear when the league will implement this technology. Bettman says testing continues and the league is gathering feedback from players, teams and broadcasters.

ESPN reports that the technology involves micropchips created by German company Jogmo World Corp., which are inserted into players’ shoulder pads and encased in specially designed pucks. Antennas use radio frequencies to track the motion of the microchips.

Ideally, the technology would allow broadcasters to have more detailed real-time statistics. The league has tested this technology at the 2018 All-Star Game and will test it again this weekend. Testing has also been done at the New Jersey Devils and Las Vegas Golden Knights arenas.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
30°
clear sky
humidity: 44%
wind: 8mph W
H 27 • L 26
29°
Sat
43°
Sun
34°
Mon
43°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup