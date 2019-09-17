BREAKING NEWS

New York Giants name rookie Daniel Jones starting QB for Week Three

Posted On 17 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News New York Giants name rookie Daniel Jones starting QB for Week Three https://linewsradio.com/new-york-giants-name-rookie-daniel-jones-starting-qb-for-week-three/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Giants are turning to rookie Daniel Jones at quarterback for Week Three, ending Eli Manning’s run as the team’s starter after nearly 15 years.

“Eli and I spoke this morning,” head coach Pat Shurmur said in a news release. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter.”

Shurmur said Manning was disappointed by the news, but vowed to continue to be a good teammate.

Jones was the team’s first-round selection in this year’s draft, number six overall. The selection was questioned by some experts, who questioned whether his collegiate performance at Duke warranted such a high draft pick.

Manning made a franchise-record 232 starts for New York. He won two Super Bowls with the team, beating the New England Patriots both times.

“Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time,” Shurmur said. “This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
66°
few clouds
humidity: 45%
wind: 6mph ENE
H 67 • L 65
68°
Wed
66°
Thu
78°
Fri
79°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup