New York City police deem suspicious items in Manhattan safe

NYPD(NEW YORK) — The New York Police Department (NYPD) Bomb Squad has deemed suspicious packages found in Manhattan at the Fulton Street subway station and in Chelsea safe.

The NYPD Friday morning advised people to avoid the lower Manhattan subway station due to an ongoing police investigation of suspicious packages, which they’ve now deemed as safe and has no explosives.

“UPDATE: ALL CLEAR. The suspicious packages have been fully investigated and have been deemed safe by our @NYPDCT officers,” the NYPD tweeted just before 9 a.m.

What was originally thought to be suspicious packages turned out to be a pair of pressure cookers left in the subway station.

The MTA said to expect delays and changes to service were on the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z lines due to the investigation.

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR. The suspicious packages have been fully investigated and have been deemed safe by our @NYPDCT officers. Expect residual delays in the Fulton Street area and check @NYCTSubway for train service updates. https://t.co/24hpqai1xr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 16, 2019

A third suspicious package, this one placed next to a trash can at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue, has also been deemed to be nothing more than a discarded kitchen appliance. A police source says it is not believed to be related to what was left at the subway station but, rather, merely trash.

“UPDATE: ALL CLEAR. The suspicious package at 16th St & 7th Ave in Manhattan has been fully investigated and deemed safe by our @NYPDCT officers,” the NYPD tweeted.

The NYPD is looking for a tall, thin, light-skinned male wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt with a soccer ball image on the back. The man was spotted pushing a shopping cart near the Fulton Street subway station this morning, and it’s believed he dropped off the rice cookers.

Detectives are currently looking for video of the 16th Street and Seventh Avenue location to determine whether the same person placed a cooking device near a trash can.

