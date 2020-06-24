BREAKING NEWS

New York City marathon canceled due to coronavirus

RightFramePhotoVideo/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — New York City’s marathon, scheduled to take place Nov. 1, has been canceled because of coronavirus, according to New York Road Runners.

Runners can get a refund or a guaranteed free entry in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Runners will also be invited to take part in a virtual marathon from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.

New York City’s marathon, which has become the world’s largest, was set to celebrate its 50th running this year.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Next year’s marathon will be held on Nov. 7, 2021.  

