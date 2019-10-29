BREAKING NEWS

New trailer for 'The Mandalorian' gives a further peek into the bounty hunter's world

Posted On 29 Oct 2019
Disney+(NEW YORK) — A new trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian debuted on Monday, and where the first one focused mainly on Pedro Pascal’s titular character, this one features more dialogue and more of his world.

“Is the world more peaceful since the revolution?” the villain, played by Werner Herzog, is heard asking in a voiceover. “It is a shame your people suffered, but bounty hunting is a complicated profession.”

“They said you were coming. They said you were the best in the parsec.  Would you agree?” he continues, as the enigmatic gunfighter and bounty hunter is seen battling his way past Star Wars-styled beasts and spacecraft.

“Mandalorian, look outside — they are waiting for you,” he warns, before we finally hear Pascal reply, “Yeah? Good.”

The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm’s first-ever live-action series, debuts November 12 exclusively on Disney+.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC Audio.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

