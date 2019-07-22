WORLD NEWS New photos of Prince George released for his sixth birthday https://linewsradio.com/new-photos-of-prince-george-released-for-his-sixth-birthday/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince George, the future King of England, is seen laughing and smiling in new photos released to commemorate his sixth birthday.

Three photos were released Sunday by Kensington Palace, all taken by George’s mom, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Two of the photos were taken recently in the garden of the Cambridges’ home in Kensington Palace, and the other was taken while the family was on vacation, according to officials.

The photos of George, who turns 6 on Monday, July 22, give a glimpse into the personality of the eldest child of Kate and Prince William.

George has a big smile in all three photos and is seen laughing hard while laying in grass in one photo.

In two of the photos, George is wearing a Nike jersey featuring the logo of the England national football team.

These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George’s Birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/2LBr0wdzy1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2019

George was spotted playing football, or soccer, with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, earlier this month when the family stepped out to watch Prince William play in a charity polo match.

Kate revealed during this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament that George is also a tennis fan, and that Roger Federer is his favorite player.

She added the superstar has even played tennis with George, which Federer said took place at Kate’s parents’ home in Bucklebury.

George is currently a student at Thomas’s Battersea School in London, where he is known as George Cambridge. He will be joined by Princess Charlotte in September, when she will start her first year at the private school.

