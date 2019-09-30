BREAKING NEWS

New Netflix deal for Duffer Brothers means more ‘Stranger Things’…and more

Posted On 30 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  New Netflix deal for Duffer Brothers means more 'Stranger Things'...and more https://linewsradio.com/new-netflix-deal-for-duffer-brothers-means-more-stranger-things-and-more/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Tina Rowden/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season, as the show’s creators, twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, have just inked a big deal with the series’ network, Netflix.

The deal isn’t limited to the kids in Hawkins, Indiana, either, said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of the streaming giant. “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.”

The exec adds, “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

No date has yet been revealed for the fourth season of Stranger Things — which Netflix considers its biggest original hit.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
broken clouds
humidity: 56%
wind: 13mph ESE
H 69 • L 67
74°
Tue
80°
Wed
65°
Thu
69°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup